Green Line service was suspended and apartments were evacuated in the area around the Navy Yard Metro station after a gas leak Thursday, officials said.

Around 12:30 p.m., D.C. fire officials said, a two-inch, high-pressure gas line was struck by a construction crew in the 1200 block of Half Street SE outside the station.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said that there were no injuries or fire but that officials established a one-block “safety perimeter” in all directions and that “several” high-rise apartment buildings were evacuated.

“You can hear it hissing,” Maggiolo said. There was no evidence of gas in the buildings or in the Metro, he said.

Metro officials said service was suspended between the Anacostia and L’Enfant Plaza stations, and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) tweeted that people should avoid the area.

Washington Gas spokesman Brian Edwards said that the leak was caused by a “third-party strike” and that officials were “in the process of identifying and making repairs.”