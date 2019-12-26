Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said that there were no injuries or fire but that officials established a one-block “safety perimeter” in all directions and that “several” high-rise apartment buildings were evacuated.
“You can hear it hissing,” Maggiolo said. There was no evidence of gas in the buildings or in the Metro, he said.
Metro officials said service was suspended between the Anacostia and L’Enfant Plaza stations, and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) tweeted that people should avoid the area.
Our team is working to safely address this incident— Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) December 26, 2019
If you are in the area: Please follow first responders’ instructions
If you are not: Please avoid it until @dcfireems gives an all clear
For media: Media staging area is in the 1100 block of Half St SE. Approach from north. https://t.co/NzIExBTqVS
Washington Gas spokesman Brian Edwards said that the leak was caused by a “third-party strike” and that officials were “in the process of identifying and making repairs.”