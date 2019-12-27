Officials said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Interstate 270 northbound in Montgomery County, and part of the highway is closed.

Maryland State Police said their initial investigation shows the pedestrian may have been hit by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the Shady Grove Road exit in Gaithersburg.

Traffic is being diverted to the local lanes of the highway. Authorities said the main lanes are likely to be blocked for an “extended period” on Friday morning’s commute.