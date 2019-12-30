A view of a Metro train. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 30, 2019 at 7:38 AM ESTRiders on Metro’s Blue and Silver lines should expect delays during Monday morning’s commute.There’s a broken down train at the Morgan Boulevard stop. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.The delays, Metro said on Twitter, are possible to the Franconia-Springfield and Wiehle-Reston East stations.Silver/Blue Line Alert: Delays possible to Franconia-Springfield & Wiehle-Reston E due to a disabled train at Morgan Blvd.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 30, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy