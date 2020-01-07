About 11 a.m., the Office of Personnel Management said federal workers should go home by 1 p.m., when federal offices also were closing. The Smithsonian Institution announced that all museums in the D.C. area will close at 3 p.m., while the National Zoo will close at 1 p.m.

Many school districts in the region announced early dismissals for the day.

Transportation and law enforcement agencies warned drivers to slow down and allow extra time as roads could be slick — and to give snowplows plenty of room.

On Twitter, the Maryland Transit Administration — which runs MARC commuter trains — said that because of “late notification” from the Office of Personnel Management regarding the early dismissal of federal workers, its bus service would not be able to “accommodate the high volume exit” out of downtown Washington. It said it was trying to add as many midday buses as possible.

MARC officials said they were “closely monitoring the incoming weather” and “will operate full service this afternoon.”

On Virginia’s VRE commuter rail service, officials warned that riders should try to avoid “extreme crowding” and take trains later in the day. The Fairfax Connector bus service said it was running on a regular schedule.

