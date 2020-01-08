Think ICE! What looks wet may be ice. Remember bridges, overpasses and infrequently traveled roads will freeze first. Stay alert! #mdwx pic.twitter.com/P3ZQXhdayv — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 8, 2020

Most major roads have been treated, but side streets in the suburbs and parts of the city may still be icy, officials said.

Many schools in the region are closed or are opening two hours late.

In the District, part of Beach Drive near Military Road is closed because of a downed tree. And in Maryland, there were no reports of major incidents or shutdowns.

On Metro’s rail system, there were no reports of delays for Wednesday morning. But there were some delays along some routes on the R4 route due to icy conditions on roads.

UPDATED: R4 Alert: Due to icy road conditions in Highview Terrace, buses will operate between Brookland-CUA and Prince George's Plz Metrorail stations. — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) January 8, 2020

There were no major delays reported on the commuter trains — VRE and MARC. But riders were reminded to use caution as platforms and walkways may be slippery.

