Part of Interstate 95 north is closed between the Russell Road and Triangle exits in Quantico, Va., following a crash. Drivers can expect delays of up to eight miles near VA 619.

Officials warned that the highway would be shut down through the morning rush hour.

Elsewhere in the D.C. region, there were no major shutdowns. But authorities said drivers should use caution, allow extra time and slow down Wednesday morning as area roadways may be slick with snowy and icy conditions after Tuesday’s storm.

Most major roads have been treated, but side streets in the suburbs and parts of the city may still be icy, officials said.

Many schools in the region are closed or are opening two hours late.

In the District, part of Beach Drive near Military Road is closed because of a downed tree. And in Maryland, there were no reports of major incidents or shutdowns.

On Metro’s rail system, there were no reports of delays for Wednesday morning. But there were some delays along some routes on the R4 route due to icy conditions on roads.

There were no major delays reported on the commuter trains — VRE and MARC. But riders were reminded to use caution as platforms and walkways may be slippery.