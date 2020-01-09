The stations will close at 1 a.m. Saturday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday to accommodate commuters.

Metro has installed new track bed lighting at more than 15 stations, part of a $50 million project that will boost the brightness along the track six times more on average than now, the transit authority said. The project will replace lighting at all 48 of Metro’s underground stations.

Construction work, which involves the installation of new light fixtures along the tracks, can only take place when trains are not running, Metro said.

The transit authority will have free shuttle buses at the closed stations to carry passengers between East Falls Church and Rosslyn, where they can also access Metrorail at other stations.