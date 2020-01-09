The stations will close at 1 a.m. Saturday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday to accommodate commuters.
Metro has installed new track bed lighting at more than 15 stations, part of a $50 million project that will boost the brightness along the track six times more on average than now, the transit authority said. The project will replace lighting at all 48 of Metro’s underground stations.
Construction work, which involves the installation of new light fixtures along the tracks, can only take place when trains are not running, Metro said.
The transit authority will have free shuttle buses at the closed stations to carry passengers between East Falls Church and Rosslyn, where they can also access Metrorail at other stations.
Orange Line trains will operate on regular weekend intervals of 12 to 15 minutes between Vienna and East Falls Church and between National Airport and New Carrollton, Metro said on its website. To accommodate shuttle bus connections, the last train will depart Vienna and nearby stations nearly 40 minutes earlier on Saturday and Sunday, Metro said. On the Silver Line, the last train will depart Wiehle-Reston East and nearby stations at least 35 minutes earlier than usual.