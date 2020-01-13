Amtrak is experiencing switch issues at Union Station. Remaining VRE trains will be holding at L'Enfant, Crystal City, and Alexandria until further notice.— VRE (@VaRailXpress) January 13, 2020
Just after 9 a.m., MTA Maryland -- which oversees MARC trains -- said the issues with the switch had been fixed and trains would again start moving. But there may be some lingering delays.
Update: Switch issues resolved in Union Station -- Switch issues have been resolved and rail traffic will resume. Further updates, if necessary, will be train specific. https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 13, 2020