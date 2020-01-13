Riders on VRE and MARC will face delays Monday morning because of a problem with a switch on rail lines at Union Station.

VRE trains were holding just before 9 a.m. at L’Enfant, Crystal City and Alexandria “until further notice,” VRE officials said on Twitter.

It was not clear how long the delays will last.

Just after 9 a.m., MTA Maryland -- which oversees MARC trains -- said the issues with the switch had been fixed and trains would again start moving. But there may be some lingering delays.