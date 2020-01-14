Seventeen children and nine adults complained of minor injuries, officials said. No one was taken to a hospital, officials said, and no evacuations were initiated.

In a statement, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing from the airport, then returned to the airport and “landed without incident.”

“The FAA is aware of and looking into reports that children at a school east of LAX are being treated for fuel exposure,” the statement said.

According to the FAA, fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft traveling to or from any major U.S. airport call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, usually at higher altitudes where fuel can disperse before it reaches the ground.

LA County Fire Department is giving an update on the Hazmat Situation at Park Ave Elementary. pic.twitter.com/bMIv4Kwazp — City of Cudahy, CA (@CityOfCudahyCA) January 14, 2020

Delta spokesman Adrian Gee said in a statement the flight “experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX. The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight."

Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery said the flight, headed to Shanghai, departed about 11:30 a.m. local time before the pilot declared an emergency related to a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff. The plane, a Boeing 777-200, then returned to the airport safely and returned to the gate under its own power.

Officials said 70 emergency personnel were at the scene. A person who answered the phone at Park Avenue Elementary in Cudahy said officials are continuing to investigate. KABC reported that children suffered from skin irritation.

Los Angeles School Police Department officials said Jordan High School and 93rd Street Elementary also were affected, but no students were transported to hospitals.