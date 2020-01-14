“ATU Local 689 is proud to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with Transdev that covers the workers at WMATA’s Cinder Bed Road Facility," the union said in a statement. “The workers have been on strike for over 82 days — the longest transit strike in this region’s history. The Cinder Bed workers’ brave stand against privatization inspired messages of support and solidarity from across the globe. The tentative agreement includes improved health care and retirement plans along with substantial wage increases.”

A Transdev spokeswoman said late Tuesday afternoon that nothing has been finalized but "we are hopeful that we will have an agreement very soon.”

Nearly 130 employees at the Cinder Bed Road Metrobus garage in Lorton, Va., had been on strike since Oct. 24, protesting a lack of annual raises and a benefits package they say is not on par with other area transit workers'. Their standoff with Transdev, a multinational transportation company that Metro hired in 2018 to oversee the garage, led to the cancellation or drastic service cutbacks of 18 mostly Northern Virginia routes that are managed from the garage.

Union representatives said bus operators plan to wait until Thursday’s vote on the agreement before returning to work. Bus riders eager to get back to their old commuting routines should expect at least two more days of canceled or limited routes.

The strike was the first for Metro in nearly 40 years, and it had resulted in protests at Metro board meetings, outside the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority’s headquarters and even at Metro board members’ homes. Negotiations had stalled several times, and late last year, a federal mediator was brought in to help both sides restart contract talks.

Tuesday and Wednesday were the first scheduled days of negotiations between the two sides this year, and it resulted in a breakthrough.

“Word that Transdev and the Union have reached an agreement is good news for all involved,” Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said. “Upon ratification of the deal, we expect Transdev to provide their plan to restore bus routes to full service as quickly and safely as possible. Based on Transdev’s plan, we will keep customers updated a timeline for service restoration in the coming days.”

Union members said they were pleased to not only get Cinder Bed Road workers better salaries and benefits but also to have made a stand in the region against the privatization of public services.

“I am very proud of our sisters and brothers at Cinder Bed Road. Their courage, solidarity, determination and resolve on the picket lines lead to the agreement that should end this strike,” said ATU International President John Costa. “They also are the heroes in halting the ill-advised march to transit privatization in the DMV. We’d also like to thank our riders, union allies, community advocates and elected officials for their unwavering support. This shows that Together We Fight, Together We Win!”

Union members did not disclose any specifics of the deal, which they said still need to be worked out.

“Our members at Cinder Bed Road sacrificed for months to ensure that public transit careers were steady paths to the middle class. With this tentative agreement it solidifies that transit companies can’t cut costs at the expense of workers’ ability to feed their families,” said Raymond Jackson, President and Business Agent of ATU Local 689.

For months, striking workers — along with frustrated riders and some area elected officials — had called on Metro to intervene and either compel Transdev to come to an agreement or to rescind its contract with the company. The garage, built on Cinder Bed Road in Fairfax County in 2018, is the only part of Metro’s main rail or bus service that was privatized.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld repeatedly declined to intervene in the work stoppage, saying it was a legal contract matter between two parties and not Metro. Wiedefeld did, however, work with ATU Local 689, the transit union involved, and committed in the long-term to stop outsourcing the garage’s operations. It’s not clear when that will occur, though Transdev’s three-year contract ends next year.