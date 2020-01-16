Workers plan to return to their jobs Friday, where they will undergo route retraining.

AD

“Full bus service will likely be restored sometime early next week,” the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 said in a statement late Thursday. “Our members are looking forward to seeing their passengers again.”

AD

The strike began Oct. 24 and led to the cancellation or curtailing of 18 routes that are managed from the garage.

A contract between Transdev and the workers was tentatively approved Tuesday, and union officials said it includes regular wage increases, sick leave, paid time off and improved medical benefits. The contract lasts just another year, as Metro plans to fold the garage into its regular operations and workforce.

The garage had been the only part of Metro’s main bus or rail service that had been outsourced for cost savings. But months of protests from union members pushed Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld and union President Ray Jackson to negotiate a way to end privatization in any of Metro’s main services on Dec. 10.