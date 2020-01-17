“As a result of the investments in digital screens, Metro’s advertising inventory — the largest out-of-home platform in the region — becomes even more attractive to prospective ad buyers,” said Lynn Bowersox, senior vice president for customer service, communications and marketing.

The contract will help Metro continue the modernization and digitizing of advertising at its stations, an undertaking the transit authority began last decade. Over the next five years, 1,500 new 65-inch LCD LiveBoards or digital screens will be installed systemwide, expanding Metro’s digital network from 400 screens to 1,900. Twenty-four LCD digital ribbons will also be added to escalator areas, Metro said.

Under the terms of the contract, Outfront will pay for the new screens, as well as a content management system needed to program them, at a cost of more than $10 million. That is in addition to the $325 million Outfront has guaranteed to the transit authority. Metro pays nothing upfront, but could contribute equipment upgrades above the $10 million, Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said. The equipment will belong to Metro.

Metro is guaranteed $30 million in 2021 and an ever-increasing annual sum until 2031. In the last year of the contract, Outfront will pay the transit agency $34.75 million. If annual thresholds are reached, Outfront will then pay Metro 70 percent of additional ad revenue, Metro said.

The company’s wager, according to Metro officials, is that it will bring in more revenue than what it has guaranteed to pay the transit authority.

Outfront Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Outfront Media has contracts with several transit agencies, including the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which awarded the company a 10-year contract in 2017 with a five-year option for an extension. That contract includes the right to advertise in subways, buses and commuter railroads. New equipment to run Outfront’s ad network, including 14,000 digital screens and an additional 35,000 screens inside rail cars, was estimated to cost more than $800 million, according to the transportation authority. MTA said the cost will be borne by Outfront and recovered from advertising revenue.