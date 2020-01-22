Metro riders on a train. (Ricky Carioti/ The Washington Post )By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJanuary 22, 2020 at 6:22 AM ESTRiders on Metro’s Yellow and Green lines should expect delays during Wednesday morning’s commute.There was an earlier problem with a switch at the Prince George’s Plaza stop, according to Metro officials. The delays are in the direction of the Huntington and Branch Avenue stations.UPDATED: Yellow/Green Line Delay: Expect residual delays to Huntington & Branch Ave due to an earlier switch problem at PG Plaza.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 22, 2020 comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy