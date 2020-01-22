The NTSB’s preliminary report on the Dec. 29 crash found that the New York-bound pilot, Gordon Allen, had been cleared to fly out of College Park Airport with the aid of the plane’s instruments, given the poor weather. He was turning right and climbing to about 1,900 feet when the plane began its downward spiral, the report said.

One person on the ground told investigators the plane was not visible because of the weather, but the sound of its 150-horsepower engine “suddenly cut off,” according to the NTSB. Two other people said they heard the engine “sputter.”