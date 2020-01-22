The Pasadena, Md., resident arrested Wednesday said he forgot he had the gun with him, the TSA said. An officer spotted it in his carry-on bag while the bag was inside the checkpoint’s X-ray machine.

On Tuesday, a Prince George’s County man was arrested when officers discovered a firearm in his carry-on. The Fort Washington resident also told officers he forgot he was carrying a gun, the TSA said.

The guns were the second and third discovered at BWI this year. Last year, TSA officers detected 27 guns at BWI’s security checkpoints, among the 4,432 found at airports nationwide, the agency said.

AD

AD

Passengers may fly with firearms in checked bags if they are properly packed and declared, the TSA said. That includes having the guns unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with a gun and ammunition, authorities said.

An Anne Arundel County man was arrested Wednesday at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport after authorities found a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag -- the second such arrest at BWI in two days, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The gun found Wednesday wasn’t loaded, the TSA said, but a 9mm gun discovered in another man’s bag Tuesday was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

AD

The Pasadena resident arrested Wednesday said he forgot he had the gun with him, the TSA said. An officer spotted it in his carry-on bag while the bag was inside the checkpoint’s X-ray machine.

AD

In Tuesday’s arrest, a Fort Washington resident from Prince George’s County also told officers he forgot he was carrying a gun, the TSA said.

The guns were the second and third discovered at BWI this year. Last year, TSA officers said they detected 27 guns at BWI’s security checkpoints, among the 4,432 found at airports nationwide.