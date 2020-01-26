The killing forced Red Line trains to bypass the station temporarily between Judiciary Square and NoMa-Gallaudet U stations, and shuttle buses were set up, the Metro spokesman said. By midmorning, service was restored and Red Line trains were single-tracking through Judiciary Square.
D.C. police tweeted a lookout for a black woman approximately 20 years old who was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and brown boots. Police were also looking for a white man of about the same age wearing a denim bandanna, dark jacket and carrying a black bag with white stripes.
Stabbing in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, NE. Lookout for S(1) B/F, 20's, medium build, wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots; S(2): W/M, 20's, clean shaven, medium build, wearing a denim bandana, dark jacket carrying a black bag with white stripes.— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 26, 2020
This is a developing story. It will be updated.