Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning at the Union Station Metro following an argument that began on the mezzanine level of the station, a transit agency spokesman said.

The victim was a male, and the assailant was female, the spokesman said. He referred further questions to D.C. police. No further information about the victim was immediately available.

The killing forced Red Line trains to bypass the station temporarily between Judiciary Square and NoMa-Gallaudet U stations, and shuttle buses were set up, the Metro spokesman said. By midmorning, service was restored and Red Line trains were single-tracking through Judiciary Square.

D.C. police tweeted a lookout for a black woman approximately 20 years old who was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and brown boots. Police were also looking for a white man of about the same age wearing a denim bandanna, dark jacket and carrying a black bag with white stripes.

