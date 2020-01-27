No one was injured in the incident, D.C. fire officials said. Police were diverting traffic onto Massachusetts Avenue. The incident did not effect southbound traffic.
An earlier incident about 10:15 a.m. Monday led to northbound delays in the tunnel that stretched for more than a mile. That incident involved a vehicle fire at the D Street NW ramp.
Update vehicle fire N/B 3rd St tunnel at D St ramp NW. Fire knocked down. No injuries reported. Request additional truck for smoke removal inside tunnel. pic.twitter.com/IegavA2eOS— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 27, 2020