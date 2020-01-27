UPDATE, 3:07 p.m.:

Officials said the tunnel’s lanes have reopened, but delays remain.

ORIGINAL POST:

The northbound lanes of the District’s Third Street Tunnel were closed Monday after a vehicle caught fire. It was the second time Monday that a vehicle fire forced lane closures in the tunnel.

About 2:30 p.m., transportation officials said the northbound lanes were closed past Massachusetts Avenue. Commuters were being urged to seek alternative routes.

No one was injured in the incident, D.C. fire officials said. Police were diverting traffic onto Massachusetts Avenue. The incident did not effect southbound traffic.

An earlier incident about 10:15 a.m. Monday led to northbound delays in the tunnel that stretched for more than a mile. That incident involved a vehicle fire at the D Street NW ramp.