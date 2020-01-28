By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJanuary 28, 2020 at 7:28 AM ESTA crash along Interstate 270 south in Rockville is causing major backups in Tuesday morning’s commute.UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Crash with Injury. I-270 SB past MD-189 (Exit 5). Montgomery County, MD. 1 right Main Lane remains blocked. 3 left lanes open. Delays begin before MD-27. Local Lanes open.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) January 28, 2020 Traffic watchers said the delays are up to 12 miles at the crash near Montrose Road. Officials said at least one person was hurt in the crash.Traffic Advidory -,SB I-270 South of Falls Rd near Montrose Rd, Rockville https://t.co/YZ9LWlFy4c— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 28, 2020 comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy