By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 3, 2020 at 7:01 AM ESTOfficials said a crash that involves several vehicles is closing part of Route 50 in Falls Church, Va.The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m., and it’s not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.Delays are building near Annandale Road.TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of WB Route 50 at Annandale Road are closed due to a crash. Please avoid the area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/zgUq5IqCbb— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 3, 2020 comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy