U.S. Capitol Police near the Capitol on Jan. 31 in Washington. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)By Justin Wm. Moyer closeJustin Wm. MoyerReporter covering breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 4, 2020 at 11:32 AM ESTStreet closures were announced by U.S. Capitol Police ahead of Tuesday night's State of the Union address.Police said the following areas will be restricted to those with credentials and authorized pedestrians beginning at 5:30 p.m.:First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SWIndependence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SEFirst Street between Independence Avenue SE and Constitution Avenue NEConstitution Avenue between First Street NE and Louisiana Avenue NWIn addition, the following street closures will begin at 7 p.m.:Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Third Street NW to First Street NWConstitution Avenue NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Second Street NEFirst Street NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SENew Jersey Avenue NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NWD Street NE from Second Street NE to Louisiana Avenue NEDelaware Avenue NE from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NEFirst Street NE from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SWC Street NE from Second Street NE to Delaware Avenue NEMaryland Avenue NE from Constitution Avenue NE to First Street NESecond Street NE from Constitution Avenue NE to East Capitol StreetEast Capitol Street from Second Street NE to First Street NEIndependence Avenue from Second Street SE to Washington Avenue SWC Street SW from Washington Ave. SW to First Street SEDelaware Avenue SW from Washington Avenue SW to C Street SWSouth Capitol Street from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SENew Jersey Avenue SE from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SEMaryland Avenue SW from Third Street SW to First Street SWPublic tours of the Capitol will also be suspended at 12 p.m.