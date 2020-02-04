Street closures were announced by U.S. Capitol Police ahead of Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Police said the following areas will be restricted to those with credentials and authorized pedestrians beginning at 5:30 p.m.:

  • First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW
  • Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE
  • First Street between Independence Avenue SE and Constitution Avenue NE
  • Constitution Avenue between First Street NE and Louisiana Avenue NW

In addition, the following street closures will begin at 7 p.m.:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Third Street NW to First Street NW
  • Constitution Avenue NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Second Street NE
  • First Street NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Washington Avenue SE
  • New Jersey Avenue NW from Louisiana Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW
  • D Street NE from Second Street NE to Louisiana Avenue NE
  • Delaware Avenue NE from Columbus Circle NE to Constitution Avenue NE
  • First Street NE from Columbus Circle NE to C Street SW
  • C Street NE from Second Street NE to Delaware Avenue NE
  • Maryland Avenue NE from Constitution Avenue NE to First Street NE
  • Second Street NE from Constitution Avenue NE to East Capitol Street
  • East Capitol Street from Second Street NE to First Street NE
  • Independence Avenue from Second Street SE to Washington Avenue SW
  • C Street SW from Washington Ave. SW to First Street SE
  • Delaware Avenue SW from Washington Avenue SW to C Street SW
  • South Capitol Street from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE
  • New Jersey Avenue SE from D Street SE to Independence Avenue SE
  • Maryland Avenue SW from Third Street SW to First Street SW

Public tours of the Capitol will also be suspended at 12 p.m.