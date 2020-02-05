Commuters ride a train on Metro's Green Line. (Amanda Voisard/For the Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 5, 2020 at 5:41 AM ESTRiders on Metro’s Yellow and Green lines should expect delays Wednesday morning.There’s a problem with a track outside the Fort Totten station. Trains are sharing a track between the Prince George’s Plaza and Fort Totten stops.Yellow/Green Line Delay: Trains are single tracking btwn PG Plaza & Fort Totten due to a track problem outside Fort Totten. Expect delays.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 5, 2020 It’s not clear how long the delays will last. And it’s not immediately known what caused the problem.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy