Crews are working to fix a damaged utility pole.
For our commuters from north of Town, Route 15 is closed at Montressor Road. https://t.co/bVt0nPMvht— Leesburg Police, VA (@LeesburgPolice) February 7, 2020
Fairfax County Police said part of Richmond Highway at Jeff Todd Way has several traffic lights that are not working due to a power outage in the area from last night’s wind and rain.
In Alexandria, police said part of King Street is closed between North Beauregard Street and Dawes Avenue because power lines are down. It’s not immediately known how long the street will be closed.
NOTIFICATION: King Street between North Beauregard Street and Dawes Avenue is closed in both direction due to power lines in the roadway. Expect police in the area providing traffic control.— Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) February 7, 2020