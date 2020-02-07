An early-morning crash that damaged a utility pole has closed part of Route 15 in Leesburg, and officials said some other roads in Fairfax County are closed because of last night’s wind and rain.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the road is closed in both directions at Montressor Road. It’s likely to be closed throughout the morning rush hour.

Crews are working to fix a damaged utility pole.

Fairfax County Police said part of Richmond Highway at Jeff Todd Way has several traffic lights that are not working due to a power outage in the area from last night’s wind and rain.

In Alexandria, police said part of King Street is closed between North Beauregard Street and Dawes Avenue because power lines are down. It’s not immediately known how long the street will be closed.