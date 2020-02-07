⚠️Tornado Warning including Germantown MD, Damascus MD, Clarksburg MD until 8:00 AM EST.— MC Emergency Mgmt (@ReadyMontgomery) February 7, 2020
⚠️If you are in this area, Please immediately seek shelter in a sturdy building on the lowest level possible. pic.twitter.com/YxJuZ3bces
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said on Twitter that downed wires and trees are causing part of Darnestown Road near W. Hunter Road in Dickerson, Md., to be closed.
There is also a report of downed wires and trees along Whites Ferry and Sugarland roads in the Boyds area.
Darnestown Road between W. Hunter Rd. and Dickerson Road, Dickerson, wires and trees down, road blocked— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 7, 2020
The D.C. region has been hit with heavy rains followed by strong winds Friday.