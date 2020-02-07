Authorities warned commuters to stay put and stay indoors, as weather experts have issued a tornado warning for parts of Maryland.

The tornado warning from the National Weather Service includes Germantown, Damascus and Clarksburg and is in place until around 8 a.m.

Possible tornado near Poolesville at 737a, will be near Gaithersburg and Germantown by 745a. Seek shelter in interior room, lowest floor. https://t.co/UCj1Gw5fNB — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) February 7, 2020