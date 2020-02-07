Authorities warned commuters to stay put and stay indoors, as weather experts have issued a tornado warning for parts of Maryland.

The tornado warning from the National Weather Service includes Germantown, Damascus and Clarksburg and is in place until around 8 a.m.

Emergency management officials in Montgomery County said on Twitter that people in those areas should “seek shelter in a sturdy building on the lowest level possible.”

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said on Twitter that downed wires and trees are causing part of Darnestown Road near W. Hunter Road in Dickerson, Md., to be closed.

There is also a report of downed wires and trees along Whites Ferry and Sugarland roads in the Boyds area.

The D.C. region has been hit with heavy rains followed by strong winds Friday.