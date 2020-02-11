Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit are on the scene at RT1 and Giles Run Road for a fatal pedestrian crash. NB RT 1 is closed and 1 lane of SB is also closed. DETOUR- NB RT1 right on Hassett St, left on Old Colchester, left on Gunston Rd to RT1. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/7eTr3Dvo3P