Another recent inspection at the airport found a traveler from Vietnam who was headed to Montgomery County had told officials he had 25 cups of noodles, but when agents inspected his luggage, they found that the containers were open and held more than two pounds of port sausage, which is prohibited from being brought into the United States.

AD

AD

Another traveler from Japan arriving at Dulles, who was headed to Prince George’s County, tried to bring three live Jasmin bonsai trees that he said were from his dead father’s home. But agriculture specialists took the trees to a plant inspection station with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Customs officials said in a statement that the Bonsai trees were “quarantined to protect against pests” that are “dangerous to U.S. plant and tree industries, and other organic organisms that could potentially rest in the soil with the root ball.”

As for the pork and beef, they were incinerated because they “posed a potential animal disease threat to our nation’s livestock industry.”