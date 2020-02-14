(Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 14, 2020 at 8:01 AM ESTIt’s a not-so-happy to start to Valentine’s Day for Metro riders.There are delays on three rail lines -- the Orange, Blue and Silver.UPDATED: Orange Line Delay: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions due to an earlier signal problem outside Minnesota Avenue.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 14, 2020 Orange Line Alert: Some trains are operating btwn Stadium-Armory & Vienna due to a signal problem outside Minnesota Avenue.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 14, 2020 A signal problem outside the Minnesota Avenue station is causing delays on the Orange line and congestion on the Silver and Blue lines. It’s not clear how long the delays will last.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy