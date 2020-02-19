The $1.3 million will be divided between two facilities. Hagerstown Regional Airport in Washington County will receive $1 million, which will be used to pay for a terminal building and expansion. Tipton Airport, near Fort Meade in Anne Arundel County, will receive $300,000 to fund the expansion of an area to park aircraft.

In the statement, federal transportation officials said the funding makes “it possible to deliver these much-needed improvements more quickly.” Authorities said they’re trying to “streamline the approval process, cut unnecessary red tape and reduce unnecessary, duplicative regulations that do not contribute to safety.”

For the Hagerstown airport, the money comes after it sued the Department of Transportation last year for allegedly pulling back on funding the facility.