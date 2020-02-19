What a way to commute.

A video shows three men riding motorbikes onto a subway train in New York City’s midtown. The video was taken in December but just started to become popular over the weekend on social media.

In the video, the men are seen riding the motorcycles onto the platform at the Rockefeller Center stop. At one point, one of the riders nearly bumps into a passerby in trying to ride his motorcycle onto the train.

The men apparently had gone down the stairs and through the turnstile gates.

Some riders described it as risky, crazy and bizarre to see the motorcycle riders getting on the subway.

It is not known where the men were going, according to NBC4 New York. The city’s police department said it is looking into the incident.