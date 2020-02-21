(Ricky Carioti/ The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 21, 2020 at 9:07 AM ESTA broken-down train at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station is causing delays on three rail lines.Metro said the Blue, Orange and Silver lines are facing delays in the direction of New Carrollton and Largo.Orange/Silver/Blue Line Delay: Expect delays to New Carrollton & Largo due to a disabled train at L'Enfant Plaza.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 21, 2020 It’s not clear how long the delays will last.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy