(1) On Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1764, which represents Fairfax Connector drivers and mechanics, and Transdev, the Fairfax Connector operations contractor, reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract. — Fairfax Connector (@ffxconnector) February 24, 2020

“We are happy to report that we have reached a tentative agreement with Transdev that recognizes the hard work and commitment of our more than 600 bus drivers and maintenance workers at Fairfax Connector,” ATU International President John Costa said in a statement. “I am proud of these workers and the solidarity, resolve and unity that they have shown during their December strike and the last few months, which was critical to securing the fair and just contract that they deserve.”

The agreement was forged less than a week after the union had sent Transdev, the multinational transit company the Fairfax contracts with to run the service, notice that it could strike again amid an impasse.

The previous collective bargaining agreement expired Nov. 30. Unable to come to an agreement, Fairfax Connector bus operators went on strike on Dec. 5, shutting down most of the 91-routes of Virginia’s largest bus service, serving an average of 30,000 passengers weekdays. The work stoppage coincided with the strike of nearly 130 employees at a Metrobus garage, also run by Transdev, impacting much of Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County elected officials intervened, pledging to help both sides in talks, and union members called the strike off on Dec. 8.

Last week, union representatives said both sides remained far apart over medical benefits and vacation pay, and complained that Fairfax officials hadn’t made the impact they had hoped. But, despite signaling intentions to strike, union officials and Transdev kept scheduled negotiation sessions, and they resulted in a breakthrough by week’s end.

There’s an agreement in place! ATU and Transdev signed a contract that will improve wages and benefits. I’m glad I could help help facilitate the negotiations. Thank you to all for working hard during this time to keep our buses running. https://t.co/Khh4GZPfII — Jeff McKay (@JeffreyCMcKay) February 23, 2020

“We’d like thank our riders, union allies, community advocates and elected officials for their unwavering support since our fight for workplace justice and a fair contract began,” Costa said. “This is a victory not only for our workers, but our riders and community.”

Fairfax County Board Chair Jeff McKay (D-At-Large) expressed gratefulness that another work stoppage had been avoided.

“I’m glad I could help … facilitate the negotiations,” McKay tweeted. “Thank you to all for working hard during this time to keep our buses running.”

The contract would span four years, union representatives said.