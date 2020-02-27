A Metro train travels along a track in Washington, D.C. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 27, 2020 at 7:55 AM ESTRiders on Metro’s Blue and Silver lines should expect delays Thursday because of a broken down train at the Capitol South station. The delays are in the direction of the Franconia-Springfield and Wiehle-Reston East stations.It’s not clear how long they will last.Silver/Blue Line Delay: Expect delays to Franconia-Springfield & Wiehle-Reston East due to a disabled train at Capitol South.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 27, 2020 0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy