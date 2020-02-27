Messitte wrote that “a ruling one way or another might affect me personally and financially.”
“Since the location of my residence might reasonably lead one to question my impartiality,” Messitte wrote, “I feel that it is best for me to recuse myself and transfer the case to another judge, even at this late stage of the litigation.”
The recusal, which Messitte announced in a court filing Feb. 21, will probably delay the year-old lawsuit. The March hearing has been canceled, and the case has been transferred to U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs — the nonprofit Friends of the Capital Crescent Trail, Chevy Chase resident Leonard Scensny and former Chevy Chase resident John M. Fitzgerald — alleged that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit that allows dredging and other work in streams and wetlands is illegal under the Clean Water Act.
It is the last lawsuit filed by opponents of the 16-mile line under construction between Bethesda in Montgomery and New Carrollton in Prince George’s County. The first lawsuit delayed construction by almost a year before a federal appeals court rejected it in 2017. Another federal judge dismissed a second lawsuit last year.
The third lawsuit has proceeded since construction on the line started in 2017. Maryland transit officials have said the Purple Line is scheduled to open first on the eastern end between New Carrollton and College Park in late 2022, and the second segment between College Park and Bethesda will begin carrying passengers in mid-2023.