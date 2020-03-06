As per the CDC, In the US, airports are conducting entry screening for travelers from China and Iran.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 6, 2020
People aren’t being screened when they arrive from Italy/South Korea, because those countries are doing exit screenings.For more info, please visit: https://t.co/2dgrl0KFhr -ASF
Administration officials said those travelers are going through extra screening, but those checks are being done before they even board their flights to the United States
At an industry event sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce this week, David E. Short, deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs, said the Trump administration has agreements in place with South Korea and Italy to screen passengers before they leave those countries.
Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.
Screening those travelers once they landed in the United States was determined “not to be the most effective response,” Short said. “Instead, what’s happening in those countries is a very enhanced level of pre-departure screening of passengers.”
In the case of South Korea, travelers go through three temperature checks. They are thermal-screened when they arrive at the airport and then again when they pass through airport security. They are also required to fill out a health questionnaire and are examined by trained medical professionals, Short said. A similar process is also being followed in Italy.
Short said as cases develop in other countries the administration may put similar protocols in place, but the approach will be tailored to the situation.