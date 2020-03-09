By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 9, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDTA crash involving a truck is causing delays along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County.The delays are near the Beltway and several lanes are blocked. It’s not known whether anyone was seriously hurt and it’s not clear how long the delays will last.OVERTURNED TRUCK W/ SPILL: crawling #mdtraffic delays from 495 onto northbound 95 into #Beltsville, crash is before 212 Powder Mill Road, two left lanes blocked @WTOPJack @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/kylEmJjVfD— Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) March 9, 2020 UPDATE: Crash. I-95 NB before MD-212 (Exit 29). Prince George's County, MD. 2 left lanes blocked, 2 right lanes open. Delays start at I-95 Interchange on both directions of I-495, approximately 1.5 miles.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) March 9, 2020 0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy