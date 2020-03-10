— Ninth Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue NW
— 10th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue NW
— Virginia Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 19th Street NW
— 18th Street between Constitution Avenue and E Street NW
The following streets will be closed for the parade from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
— Seventh Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW
— Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street NW
The following streets will be closed for the parade from about 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
— 12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW
— SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp
— Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street NW
— 14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
— Inbound I-395, or the 14th Street Bridge (all traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway)
— 15th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW
All street closures and listed times are subject to change, police said, and motorists might wish to consider alternate routes.