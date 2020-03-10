D.C. police announced street closures Tuesday ahead of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday.

Ahead of the 12 p.m. parade, the following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

— Seventh Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

— Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW

— Ninth Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue NW

— 10th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue NW

— Virginia Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 19th Street NW

— 18th Street between Constitution Avenue and E Street NW

The following streets will be closed for the parade from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

— Seventh Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

— Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street NW

The following streets will be closed for the parade from about 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

— 12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

— SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

— Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street NW

— 14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

— Inbound I-395, or the 14th Street Bridge (all traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway)

— 15th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change, police said, and motorists might wish to consider alternate routes.