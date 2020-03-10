Both counties, the partnership said, have “significant untapped potential” to help grow transit ridership, reduce household transportation costs and boost the regional economy.
The findings expected this fall will include each county’s “most marketable assets” near their rail stations, their barriers to “inclusive and affordable” transit-oriented development and ways to address those issues, the partnership said.
The study is part of the group’s “Blueprint for Regional Mobility” released in 2018 that suggested ways to improve the region’s economic competitiveness and quality of life by reducing traffic congestion, improving transit and addressing problems in the region’s transportation system.
The group is considered influential because it includes leaders of some of region’s largest corporations, including Exelon, Amazon, developer JBG Smith, Inova health care, General Dynamics, Johns Hopkins University, Under Armour and T. Rowe Price.
The study will build on efforts underway in both counties to attract more “transit-oriented development” and will include input from government agencies, community groups, developers and employers, the partnership said.