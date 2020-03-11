Drivers along Interstate 66 eastbound near the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County should expect delays Wednesday.

There was a crash involving a tractor-trailer, and it is causing a ramp from the Beltway to I-66′s east- and westbound lanes to be blocked. The truck was carrying a load of metal debris, officials said, and hazmat crews are dealing with a possible oil spill.

Transportation officials said delays will probably continue throughout the morning rush hour. Drivers should avoid the area.