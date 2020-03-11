ICYMI: The ramp from 66EB to 495NB is closed due to an overturned TTL that spilled a load of metal debris. That debris also fell on ramp from 495NB to 66 EB&WB causing HazMat & closure. Pls expect major delays in the area. New pics 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/9Uv4fASrhf— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) March 11, 2020
Transportation officials said delays will probably continue throughout the morning rush hour. Drivers should avoid the area.
Tractor Trailer Crash. I-66 EB at I-495 (Exit 64). Fairfax County, VA. Ramp from I-66 EB to I-495 NB blocked. Ramps from I-495 to I-66 EB and WB blocked. Ramp from I-66 EB to I-495 SB reported open. Extended closure expected. Seek alternate routes. Delays building all directions— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) March 11, 2020