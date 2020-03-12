Concerns about the spread of the virus are having an impact on ridership, as Metro passengers took 100,000 fewer rail trips Wednesday compared to the previous Wednesday, officials said. It was the first day that the rail system has seen significant impacts from employers encouraging workers to teleworkers and commuters deciding to stay off public transportation. Bus ridership numbers aren’t yet available, officials said.
Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said the agency wants to “maintain service as much as we can as long as we can” but is continuing to assess how to best keep employees and customers safe.
“We all know this is changing minute by minute, so we want to remain flexible,” Wiedefeld told Metro board members. “We are going over what-ifs.”
He said the agency is preparing for the chance that it might have to enter Phase 3 of its emergency plan, which would entail making service changes or cuts and opening the agency’s emergency operations center. Metro has been in Phase 2 of the plan since Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced late last week that the state had seen its first coronavirus cases. That has entailed daily disinfecting of rail cars, buses and Metro Access vehicles and monitoring employee absences and ridership after every morning and evening rush period.
Metro officials said they’re continuing to encourage rail and bus passengers to frequently wash and sanitize their hands as the best way to prevent the virus from spreading.
This is a developing story.