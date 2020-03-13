The coronavirus cases in the D.C. region have created an odd and almost eerie change on the normally busy Metro system.

On Metro, trains were nearly empty as many employees in the region telework. On Thursday evening and Friday morning at the normally busy rush hour times, riders shared pictures on Twitter of nearly empty trains and stations.

One rider @bidDieselSauce shared Friday on Twitter that a normal commute from Arlington into the District is “usually completely PACKED." But only a few riders sat on the train Friday.

Metro has said ridership is down. Officials have said Metro passengers took 100,000 fewer rail trips Wednesday compared with the same day last week. Fridays typically have fewer riders but even this riders on Twitter noted is different.

The transit agency has also said that about 3 percent of its employees remain absent daily, which is on par with normal rates. Officials at Metro said Thursday that they’re trying to maintain normal service as long as possible but are prepared they may scale back if too many workers call in sick because of coronavirus.

w