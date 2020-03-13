One rider @bidDieselSauce shared Friday on Twitter that a normal commute from Arlington into the District is “usually completely PACKED." But only a few riders sat on the train Friday.
Update on #coronavirus in DC: this is now on the morning commute from Arlington into DC - usually completely PACKED train during rush hour with about 20 people on it - all surfaces DO look freshly cleaned and the car does smell clean tho @wmata pic.twitter.com/p92Sv6ONTt— Kevin (@bigDieselSauce) March 13, 2020
It’s morning rush hour and I have a @wmata car to myself.... in the 7 months I have lived here that has never happened. Not even the day after Thanksgiving.— Chris Andrew (@TheRealChris_A_) March 13, 2020
Day Two of my WMATA rush hour COVID-19 edition: pic.twitter.com/Jgiyy3W3DC— Rachael Gass 🧠🌎🛰️🧬 (@RachaelGass) March 13, 2020
Metro has said ridership is down. Officials have said Metro passengers took 100,000 fewer rail trips Wednesday compared with the same day last week. Fridays typically have fewer riders but even this riders on Twitter noted is different.
The transit agency has also said that about 3 percent of its employees remain absent daily, which is on par with normal rates. Officials at Metro said Thursday that they’re trying to maintain normal service as long as possible but are prepared they may scale back if too many workers call in sick because of coronavirus.
