Amtrak trains will be running on a typical Saturday schedule in the Northeast, America’s busiest rail corridor, over the next two weeks. Service will remain available on Acela and Northeast regional trains between Boston, New York, Washington, and Virginia.
Ridership is significantly down in the Northeast Corridor and Amtrak’s national network, Stephen Gardner, the company’s senior executive vice president and chief operating and commercial officer, said in a memo to workers Wednesday.
Bookings have dropped by half in recent days as more cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the United States, and booking trends will likely worsen, Gardner said. Cancellations are up more than 300 percent, Amtrak said.
“At this rate, we believe we will likely suffer the loss of several hundred million dollars in revenue during this fiscal year — and we might lose more,” Gardner said.
In Pennsylvania, Amtrak’s state-sponsored service will also be reduced, the company announced late Friday. Starting Monday, the Keystone service will operate on its Saturday schedule with no service to the Ardmore station. Eighteen daily Keystone trains will operate during the week — nine in each direction. Such special schedule for Keystone trains is usually set when there is severe weather.
Earlier this week Amtrak canceled its Acela nonstop service between Washington and New York to step back service as demand dropped. The daily nonstop Acela service is suspended through May 26, the company said. More service could be halted across the network of about 300 daily trains nationwide.
The company has also suspended change fees on all existing and new reservations for tickets purchased before April 30 to accommodate concerned travelers.