Now they were caught up in the hours-long waits at airports around the country hit by the Trump administration’s new screening requirements for people returning from much of the continent. The president announced the new rules — which kicked in Friday at midnight — as a dramatic new measure to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but Hoyer worried that the clogged situation at O’Hare is only making the spread of the virus more likely.

There’s no getting away from the other people — and the risk of infection, she said.

“The last thing Mom texted me, a few minutes ago,” she said, “was that they were safer in Germany than they are in this crowd.”

Trump’s Wednesday night announcement about the travel ban quickly sent European airports into chaos, even as officials clarified that it was far narrower than the president initially suggested. American citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families would still be allowed to fly home.

On Saturday, social media filled with scenes of chaos at the 13 U.S. airports where authorities say all Americans flying home from Europe are now being routed. Photos captured clogged hallways and standing-room-only lines as airports apologized for the delays, attributing them to new screening measures.

Over 4 hours later...back in the large hall, not sure where the #Covid19 screening happens. They've handed out snacks, water & r/r breaks. Def missing my flight home tonight. Not sure what's next #ohare #StillStanding #BreathingLessons #MouseInAMaze pic.twitter.com/iT9jYvNKoN — Michael A Sadler (@Michael_Sadler) March 15, 2020

Huge CDC line at Dulles pic.twitter.com/X9wN8znxct — Zach Graves 🍞🎪 (@ZacharyGraves) March 14, 2020

People returning from Europe face “enhanced entry screening” with questions about their medical history, current condition and contact information to be given to local health authorities, according a Department of Homeland Security statement. Then, returnees can head to their final destination and quarantine at home.

“We ask for your patience as CBP/CDC agents are conducting enhanced screening for passengers, which may cause additional delays,” the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport said in a Saturday night statement. “These measures are important for the health and safety of all.”

“Thank you for yr patience,” O’Hare tweeted to one person describing a six-hour wait for bags followed by several hours more in “shoulder-to-shoulder crowds.” The airport acknowledged that customs is “taking longer than usual” because of the enhanced screenings.

“We’ve strongly encouraged our federal partners to increase staffing to meet demand,” O’Hare said.

Others were blunter in their response and sharply critical of the officials behind the abrupt new measures. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the long lines “unacceptable” in a late-night tweet, saying the backups “need to be addressed immediately.”

“@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to — you need to do something NOW,” he urged.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) tweeted shortly after that he was in contact with Pritzker about delays for O’Hare arrivals stretching up to eight hours.

“Admin was unprepared after Presidential ban on travel from Europe,” he said.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said she would respond to The Post’s inquiries but did not immediately provide comment late Saturday night.

The travel restrictions that spurred the new screening measures are set to broaden. The United States will also be banning travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland beginning Monday at midnight, officials said, bringing the total number of U.S. travel-restricted countries in Europe to 28.

Hoyer said she learned of her parents’ predicament early Saturday evening, when her mother, Maggie Hoyer, texted a family group chat with a picture of “just this mess of crowd.”

That was around 4 p.m.

A few hours later, Maggie Hoyer texted again to say airport officials had told her that she and her husband would be waiting for at least another three hours.

Airport staff are handing out water and candy, Maggie Hoyer told her daughter in the family chat. Officials are also insisting that the wait is for passengers’ own good, meant in part to allow for health screenings.