The concern over the spread of the virus is taking a hit on ridership in transit systems across the region and the country. Trains and buses are carrying far fewer passengers than a week ago and the use of transit may be further reduced as local and federal agencies, along with private employers, encourage workers to telework and commuters avoid public transportation over fear of the virus.

Montgomery’s Ride On is operating normal schedules. The system, the second largest bus network in the region, is letting bus users ride free starting Monday and is asking passengers to enter and exit buses via the rear doors to avoid contact with drivers. The D.C. Circulator and the D.C. Streetcar are running normal operations, as is Capital Bikeshare.

Riders are encouraged to follow the transit agencies’ social media accounts for updates on service changes. Here’s what we know about operations this week.

Amtrak

Starting Monday, service in the Northeast Corridor, from Washington to Boston, is reduced by more than half. Only about 40 percent of Amtrak trains are operating. Amtrak said the Northeast Regional and Acela service will still operate between Boston, New York, and Washington and the Northeast Regional service to Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Vermont, and other states will continue to operate but with major reductions in frequency.

Other services may also be impacted, Amtrak said. The Café service is suspended on some trains operating between D.C. and New York City.

Travelers with reservations on trains that are being modified will be contacted and accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30. To change reservations, log in to your account or go to Modify Trip on Amtrak.com.

Metro

Metro moved into the third phase of its pandemic plan Friday, implementing reductions in service and increased disinfecting of cars and buses.

As of today, trains are running every 12 minutes on all lines Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes on Sundays. Metrorail’s opening and closing times during the week will remain the same, Metro said.

Metrobus is operating on a Saturday supplemental schedule Monday through Friday. Metrobus’s weekend schedules will not change.

MetroAccess service continues to operate during the same hours as rail and bus services. Metro is asking MetroAccess customers to avoid using the service for doctor visits if they have symptoms of the coronavirus.

Maryland commuter trains and buses

Maryland’s commuter trains are operating normal schedules Monday and state officials said they want to continue the critical services as normal as possible. In message to riders, the Maryland Transit Administration, which runs MARC trains and commuter buses, said it is evaluating conditions and service needs.

“If it becomes necessary, we will adjust service based on guidance and recommendations from the Maryland Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Kevin Quinn, chief of the Maryland Transit Administration. “We recognize the essential nature of MDOT MTA services, and will do our utmost to get you where you need to go, to keep our vehicles and facilities clean and safe, and to keep you informed of any changes that could affect you.”

MARC Train - Full service Monday and Penn Line schedule change reminder -- MDOT MTA understands that transit is critical to the communities and region we serve. We are committed to continuing to provide reliable service to get our... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 15, 2020

Virginia Railway Express

The Virginia Railway Express said it was expecting to provide regular service Monday, but advised that changes could be coming as more people telework.

“VRE is reviewing ridership numbers for the week and monitoring decisions by businesses and federal, state and local agencies to encourage or mandate telework before making any change to our service,” VRE spokeswoman Karen Finucan Clarkson said Friday.

Montgomery Ride On

Montgomery County is suspending fare collection on Ride On buses starting Monday and riders are being asked to board and exit through the rear doors of buses to reduce contact between passengers and drivers. Passengers with wheelchairs or others who require the assistance of the lift located at the front of the bus can still use the front doors, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation said Friday.

The changes are meant to create more distance between bus operators and passengers. Buses are undergoing increased daily sanitizing.

Officials say they expect regular service to continue on Ride On and Ride On Extra routes, but the system’s Flex Bus service in Rockville and the Wheaton-Glenmont areas will be suspended until further notice.

D.C. Services

The District Department of Transportation, which has shifted most of its staff to work from home through March 31, said it is maintaining normal operations of the city’s bus system and other transportation options.

D.C. Circulator and the D.C. Streetcar are operating regular schedules and bikers still have access to Capital Bikeshare services.

Other transportation programs such as TransportDC, VetsRide and Senior Med Express, managed by the Department of For-Hire Vehicles, continue to operate. Those services are critical for seniors and people with disabilities.

Even though traffic is lighter in the District, DDOT will continue reversible lane operations during rush hour, officials said. Construction work is also expected to advance on the city’s public space.