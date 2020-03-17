The changes come as the region’s leaders push new restrictions and initiatives to promote “social distancing” and telecommuting as the number of reported cases of the novel coronavirus in the region rose to at least 148 Tuesday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also directed state transportation officials to close all vehicle emissions inspection sites and work with health officials to turn them into drive-through coronavirus testing centers. It is unclear when the drive-through testing centers will open as the state continues to struggle with a limited supply of testing kits.

In other measures, Hogan announced cashless tolling would be in effect at state toll facilities effective Tuesday, to reduce contact at toll plazas. The Maryland Transportation Authority is closing all customer service centers Wednesday.

At Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, officials are “taking immediate steps” to reduce foot traffic, eliminate check-in lines and change hours of operation to allow for deeper cleaning of the terminal, Hogan said. Only carryout options will be allowed at airport restaurants.

“I am urging all Maryland citizens to avoid any unnecessary travel,” Hogan said at a morning news conference. “We are taking immediate steps to enact increased social distancing, discouraging anyone to enter a terminal unless they are a traveling passenger or reporting to a job.”

Hogan ordered an extension of all driver’s and business licenses, ID cards, permits and registrations that expire or are eligible for renewal during the state of emergency. Those credentials won’t expire until a month after the state of emergency is lifted, the MVA said later Tuesday.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered that expiring driver’s licenses as well as identification cards, vehicle registrations and escort vehicle driver certificates be valid for 60 days.

The Virginia DMV is also postponing all mobile services until April 2 because of the spread of novel coronavirus, the agency said. Virginia driver’s license or identification holders whose credentials expire on or before May 15 will have the additional 60 days to renew without a late fee. People eligible to renew online or by mail can do so.

Other transactions, including vehicle registration renewals and replacement of titles can be made online or by mail, officials said, noting the DMV will continue to process mail-in and online transactions during the closure of the DMV centers.

In District, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) late Sunday announced most Department of Motor Vehicles branches in the city would close through March 31, and said the city is extending the expiration date for driver's licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, inspections, ticket payments and ticket adjudication responses until April 17. For example, all driver’s licenses that expire between March 16 and March 31 will be granted a waiver without penalty until the DMV reopens at full operating capacity.

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland and Virginia said Tuesday they were already directing police officers to refrain from citing drivers with expired licenses.

Christina M. Cotterman, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County Police Department, said officers have been told to refrain from citing certain motorists for expired registrations, license plates and permits.

A Fairfax County police spokesman said they are following new guidance from the state’s DMV authorizing the extension of expiring licenses by 60 days.

The Transportation Security Administration is also making exceptions for people whose driver’s licenses expire this month and who haven’t been able to get them renewed. Officers at TSA checkpoints will accept expired driver’s licenses a year after the expiration date, plus 60 days after the duration of the national emergency.

.@TSA allowing people with driver’s licenses that expired beginning March 1, and who are not able to renew their license may still use it as acceptable ID at checkpoints for 1 year after expiration date, plus 60 days after the COVID-19 national emergency. https://t.co/aGUcqTBwLu — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) March 15, 2020

Hogan announced a reduction in transit services, including local bus and light rail as fewer people are taking transit. MARC commuter train service was cut by 50 percent starting Tuesday.

The MVA is also suspending all noncommercial driver’s license testing. Commercial driving tests will be available by appointment only. The MVA branches will be closed all day Saturday until further notice, and will close earlier on Thursday, officials said.

“The goal is to keep the number of individuals in the branch offices to a minimum and provide Marylanders as many convenient options as possible for taking care of — or postponing — their MDOT MVA business during this time,” MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in a statement.

As chairman of the National Governors Association, Hogan sent a letter to the Trump administration Tuesday urging an extension of the Real ID deadline. The coronavirus crisis is already disrupting states’ efforts to issue the credential that will be required to board a domestic flight starting Oct. 1.

“The ongoing public health crisis … has threatened the states’ progress,” Hogan said in a letter to Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, requesting an extension of no less than a year. “As Maryland institutes measures to mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19, the current standards under which an individual may become Real ID compliant are counter to the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the disease.”