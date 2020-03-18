Increasing speeds mean congestion is diminishing, said Trevor Reed, an INRIX transportation analyst.

“We’re seeing congestion not occurring anymore in a lot of U.S. cities,” Reed said. “In Seattle, we don’t have a morning rush-hour anymore. … It’s pretty surreal.”

Reed said heavy morning traffic has also disappeared in San Francisco and Los Angeles, which, along with the D.C. region, typically top the lists of most congested U.S. cities.

“It's probably trending that way for [the D.C. region] if it hasn't already happened,” Reed said.

Traffic is decreasing most during the evening rush because that’s when drivers typically run errands, ferry children and make other non-commuting trips, Reed said. However, many of those stops have become unnecessary as schools, restaurants, gyms and other businesses have closed.

The biggest effects hit March 11, when many companies began asking employees to work from home, traffic watchers said.

Taran Hutchinson, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) program, said the amount of time that Washington-area highways caused delays dropped by 25 percent overall last week and by 40 percent Friday compared to the previous week.

“We’re seeing a lot of green” on real-time traffic maps, Hutchinson said. “You see blips here and there, but nothing like you’d see on a normal day.”

Since Friday, the cities that have recorded the biggest improvements in average traffic speeds are Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and New York, INRIX said.

In Northern Virginia, motorists are finding some trips taking half the time. On Monday, driving the Beltway’s outer loop between the American Legion Bridge and Interstate 95 took 13 minutes, compared to the 24 minutes it took on average over the past month. An evening trip on southbound Interstate 395 that typically averaged 18 minutes over the past month took about 11 minutes Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

John Townsend, a spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said traffic congestion in regions with extensive rail and bus systems, like the Washington area, probably hasn’t dropped further because some commuters who can’t telework are driving to avoid public transportation.

On Tuesday, Metro reported that ridership across the rail and bus system had plummeted by 70 percent.

“There’s no discounting the fear factor in this,” Townsend said. “I think people perceive being alone in their car as the safest way to commute. It’s really social distancing.”

The drop in driving is also showing up in parking garages. In Montgomery County, the number of vehicles using public garages in Silver Spring and Bethesda this week is down 30 to 50 percent, a county spokeswoman said.

While traffic is moving much more freely, Hutchinson said, pockets of rush-hour congestion probably will still appear around hospitals and other facilities where workers must report. It’s also still occurring because of collisions and other incidents, he said.