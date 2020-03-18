Live updates: Dozens of D.C. firefighters self-quarantined; Md. governor can’t rule out closing schools for year
Wiedefeld said the transit agency has spent $17 million over the last few months purchasing personal protective equipment such as face masks, wipes, gloves and hand sanitizer for front-line employees while expanding the use of disinfectants to clean Metro vehicles, stations and equipment.
He said the transit agency has lost 85 percent of its ridership even as it has decreased service in the last week in an attempt to protect employees and encourage area residents to stay home and practice social distancing to protect against the virus.
The result, Wiedefeld said, i"s that Metro projects a budget deficit of at least $52 million a month.
“Federal assistance is critical to help us offset the direct costs and revenue losses we are facing,” he said. “We need support for transit operations, but traditional transit formulas are not designed to address our unique circumstances. We need immediate operating funding to address this unprecedented loss of $52 million a month,” Wiedefeld wrote.
“I request your support in securing this emergency funding for [Metro] so that we may continue to fulfill our critical role in safely providing lifeline service throughout the National Capital Region,” Wiedefeld added.
The letter was addressed to 12 members of the Senate and House who represent the District, Maryland, and Virginia.