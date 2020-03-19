The number of novel coronavirus cases in the Washington region was at 225 midday Thursday. Maryland, with 108 cases, reported its first death Wednesday.
“Earlier this week I strongly urged all Maryland citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and discouraged anyone from entering BWI Marshall airport, unless they are a traveling passenger or reporting to a job,” Hogan said. “That is no longer a recommendation."
He said the Maryland Department of Transportation will restrict access to the BWI terminal starting Thursday. The only exception is those assisting travelers with disabilities.
“No one else will be granted access,” Hogan said at a morning news conference, adding that police will be “strictly enforcing this policy effective immediately."
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which oversees Dulles International and Reagan National airports, said they do not currently plan to limit access to their facilities.
MWAA spokeswoman Christina Saull said the authority is following state and federal guidance regarding its operations and that will include any new direction from the office of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
Even though passenger traffic has dipped dramatically, officials have not closed any gates or concourses, she said.
Signs are going up at public transit stations, Hogan said, alerting riders of new restrictions to use MARC commuter trains, Metro, Amtrak, buses or any other transportation asset in the state unless they are part of the emergency response workforce.
