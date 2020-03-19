Del. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery), the lead sponsor of the legislation, said the proposal will help connect Maryland and Virginia, and give Maryland commuters the option of a one-seat ride to jobs in Northern Virginia. The measure was approved in the last minutes of the legislative session that was cut short by the global coronavirus pandemic.

AD

“When we emerge from the health crisis, we’ll need to grow our economy,” Solomon said in a tweet late Wednesday. “A 21st century rail network is key.”

AD

Under the proposal, the Maryland Transit Administration would be required to enter negotiations with the District, Virginia and the railroads that use and own the tracks south of Union Station to allow MARC trains to carry passengers into parts of Arlington and Alexandria. It is unclear if Hogan will sign the bill.

Supporters of the bill say the service extension is critical to the future of the regional economy and in anticipation of an influx of development and jobs across the Potomac River — namely the arrival of Amazon’s second headquarters in Crystal City.

AD

The legislation urges MDOT to reach a written agreement on a pilot program to have MARC trains sharing the tracks with the Virginia Railway Express to serve L’Enfant Plaza, Crystal City and Alexandria. The proposed pilot would include two southbound trips in the morning and two northbound trips in the evening.

AD

That service, officials say, is possible even before the anticipated expansion of Long Bridge, which connects the District and Virginia, and is being expanded to double capacity for train traffic over the Potomac.

The bill also orders a similar agreement with Delaware and train companies in the state to close a gap in service between Perryville and Newark, Del. MARC’s Penn Line, which terminates in Perryville could extend the 20 miles to Newark under the plan, providing a service long requested by residents in Cecil County, Md.

AD

The legislation also orders a study on building a rail connection between Penn Station and Camden Station in the Baltimore area.

Business leaders and transit advocates testified earlier this month in support of the legislation.

Joe McAndrew, director of transportation for the Greater Washington Partnership, one of the biggest supporters of the bill and of a larger network of commuter train in the region, said the bill’s passage “places Maryland in position to meaningfully improve the usefulness of the MARC service for Maryland residents.