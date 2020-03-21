“Metrobus service will be LIMITED after 5 p.m. today … and all day tomorrow … due to operational challenges,” Metro said in its alert.
The reduction is the agency’s fourth service cut this week, largely in part to protect passengers and front-line workers from crowding on vehicles due to the spread of the coronavirus, Metro has said.
Stessel said in a text that the service reduction was due to “mitigation strategies” or steps taken to reduce the risks of coronavirus transmission.
“Unfortunately we weren’t able to give the public much notice and we apologize for that,” Stessel said. “Tomorrow’s bus service is expected to be limited to the top 20 routes based on ridership.”
The bus operator is the second publicly known Metro employee who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. On Monday, a Metro Transit police officer tested positive, prompting the temporary evacuation and sanitizing of the District 2 police station in Fairfax County.
Metro had planned to run buses this weekend on a Sunday schedule. The reduction that starts today will leave about one-fourth of that schedule operating. Metro has a total of 325 routes.
Earlier this week the agency canceled peak-hour frequencies, creating 12 minute waits for trains and cutting back weekday service to a weekend schedule. Two days later, officials ratcheted back operations to 15-minute waits between trains on all rail lines and an even more restrictive bus schedule. Thursday afternoon, the Arlington Cemetery and Smithsonian Metro stations were closed indefinitely to discourage people from crowding cars to see the blossoming cherry blossoms on the Tidal Basin. And on Friday, the agency announced that trains would run every 30 minutes between stations during the weekend while Metrobus was to run on its typical Sunday schedule.