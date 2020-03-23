The Dunn Loring Station was also closed “due to the railroad configuration,” according to Stessel.
Alternate service will not be provided because of coronavirus emergency response, according to officials, and Metro Transit Police are at both stations to inform customers of the situation.
No further information about the incident was immediately available.
Orange Line Alert: Orange Line: Vienna & Dunn Loring are closed; trains to/from W Falls Church. Metrobus 1A or 2A available at Ballston for continuing travel.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 23, 2020