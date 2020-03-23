The Vienna and Dunn Loring stations on Metro’s Orange Line were closed Monday evening over coronavirus concerns after an employee was reported sick, officials said.

At around 1 p.m., officials received the report of a sick employee at Vienna Station, according to Metro spokesman Dan Stessel.

“Following our covid-19 safety precautions, the station has been closed to customers until the situation is evaluated,” Stessel said.

The Dunn Loring Station was also closed “due to the railroad configuration,” according to Stessel.

Alternate service will not be provided because of coronavirus emergency response, according to officials, and Metro Transit Police are at both stations to inform customers of the situation.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.