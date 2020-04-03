Drivers without exact change, an E-ZPass or other electronic forms of payment will receive bills through the mail. While the notices will be labeled violations, the associated administrative fees will be waived.
Those who wish to get an E-Z Pass in Virginia can go to www.ezpassva.com for more information. They can also use the GoToll mobile phone app — at www.gotoll.com — to set up an account.
Tolls are $3.25 at the Main Toll Plaza and $1.50 at each ramp. Drivers will need to have exact change in coins.