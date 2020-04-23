The city is expanding sidewalks Thursday and Friday at the following locations:

North side of Irving Street NW, between Hiatt Place and 15th Street. Expected to be installed Friday.

West side of Georgia Avenue NW, between Quincy and Randolph streets (installing Thursday)

East side of 25th street NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to the Trader Joe’s driveway (installing Friday)

North side of H Street NE, between 3rd and 4th streets NE (installing Thursday)

Full closure of the Connecticut Avenue NW service lane between Macomb and Ordway (installing Thursday)

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the sidewalk extensions will give pedestrians enough space to practice the recommended social distancing during the public health emergency.

“While staying at home is a crucial part of flattening the curve during the COVID-19 pandemic, we do recognize residents need to make trips to essential businesses like grocery stores, and sometimes existing sidewalk space makes social distancing a challenge,” Bowser said in a statement. “This tactic will allow for better social distancing as we all work together to flatten the curve.”

Local and federal guidelines advise people to keep at least six feet apart from each other.

City transportation officials said they are evaluating more locations, and are accepting suggestions from advisory neighborhood commissioners, business improvement districts, and residents. Residents are asked to submit their requests to their respective ANCs or BIDs.

Other cities have been more aggressive in recent weeks in expanding pedestrian access. Some have created miles of temporary bike lanes and closed lanes of traffic to widen the space for pedestrians and bikes during the pandemic.

In D.C., some residents are using orange cones and other obstacles to close roads or lanes of traffic in their blocks to nonresident traffic. The “Pandemic protected sidewalks” have popped up in at least nine locations across the District.

